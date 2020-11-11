  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Copart Announces New Location in Lumberton, North Carolina

November 11, 2020 | About: NAS:CPRT +0.69%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2020

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company opened its sixth location in Lumberton, North Carolina, consisting of 89 acres.

Copart, Inc., a global online vehicle auction company

"We're happy to offer a new location in North Carolina for our buyers and sellers," said Copart President Jeff Liaw. "We are delighted to continue the expansion of our global network of facilities to better serve our customers. We thank the Copart team members whose hard work enable our growth."

Eligible buyers can register and join auctions to bid on inventory through the Copart website or via the Copart Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

"Copart Lumberton is a large state-of-the art facility, located just three miles from Interstate 95 in southern North Carolina," said Copart Lumberton General Manager Dave Morris. "We look forward to serving the wonderful community of Lumberton."

Visit the Copart Lumberton page on Copart.com to view the location's contact information, sale lists and inventory. To see all of Copart's locations, please visit Copart.com/Locations.

ABOUT COPART
Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 170,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

Contact:

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart
[email protected] | (972)-391-5206

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copart-announces-new-location-in-lumberton-north-carolina-301171177.html

SOURCE Copart, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)