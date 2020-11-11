Copart Announces New Location in Lumberton, North Carolina

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company opened its sixth location in Lumberton, North Carolina, consisting of 89 acres.

"We're happy to offer a new location in North Carolina for our buyers and sellers," said Copart President Jeff Liaw. "We are delighted to continue the expansion of our global network of facilities to better serve our customers. We thank the Copart team members whose hard work enable our growth."

Eligible buyers can register and join auctions to bid on inventory through the Copart website or via the Copart Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

"Copart Lumberton is a large state-of-the art facility, located just three miles from Interstate 95 in southern North Carolina," said Copart Lumberton General Manager Dave Morris. "We look forward to serving the wonderful community of Lumberton."

Visit the Copart Lumberton page on Copart.com to view the location's contact information, sale lists and inventory. To see all of Copart's locations, please visit Copart.com/Locations.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 170,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

