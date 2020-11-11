  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

ChoiceOne Bank Welcomes Paul Michon as VP, Market Manager Macomb County And Announces Franchise Expansion with Macomb Loan Office

November 11, 2020 | About: NAS:COFS +0.13%

PR Newswire

LAPEER, Mich., Nov. 11, 2020

LAPEER, Mich., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Bank welcomes Paul Michon, Vice President, Market Manager Macomb County. The Bank is also pleased to announce the continued expansion of their community bank franchise with a Macomb Loan Office in Macomb County.

(PRNewsfoto/ChoiceOne Financial Services, I)

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Paul Michon to our team as Market Manager of our new Macomb Loan Office," said ChoiceOne Bank President Mike Burke. "At the same time, we are very excited to announce our new Loan Office as we grow our community bank franchise into Macomb County. Paul has significant experience in the area, and comprehensive expertise as a portfolio manager and commercial lender. It's a perfect fit as we expand our market footprint in Michigan."

Michon joins ChoiceOne Bank with 14 years of banking experience. He began his career as a credit analyst in 2006 with National City Bank in Troy and quickly progressed to Associate Banker in the Real Estate Finance group in 2007. In 2009, after National City Bank merged with PNC Bank, Paul was promoted to Assistant Vice President of the Asset Resolution Team within PNC Bank. In 2011, he moved to Fifth Third Bank in Southfield as a Portfolio Manager in Commercial Real Estate. Michon spent his last seven years in banking with First National Bank in Howell most recently as Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer since 2016.

Michon graduated with High Honor from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance. He has been active in his community through various forms of volunteer work. In the fall of 2019, Michon was inducted into Crain's Leadership Academy which is a nomination based program focused on developing strengths of rising leaders while promoting civic and social awareness.

ChoiceOne's Macomb Loan Office is scheduled to open in November on Hall Road in Sterling Heights. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for November 12.

"With over 100 years of serving the families and businesses in East and West Michigan, we recognized a need to provide our customers in the Macomb area with more loan options and convenience," said Burke. "Even though we know people like to do more of their banking electronically today, we also understand our customers want to visit with us in person, too, when they need to discuss their loan options. We will now offer another convenient location for our personal and commercial loan customers."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 34 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair and Macomb counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choiceone-bank-welcomes-paul-michon-as-vp-market-manager-macomb-county-and-announces-franchise-expansion-with-macomb-loan-office-301171222.html

SOURCE ChoiceOne Bank


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)