GreenTree to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 2, 2020

November 12, 2020

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on December 2, 2020 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on December 3, 2020).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International

1-412-902-4272

Mainland China

4001-201-203

US

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992

Singapore

800-120-6157

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until December 9, 2020.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in

1-412-317-0088

U.S. Toll Free

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free

855-669-9658

Passcode:

10149105

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.998.com.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of June 30, 2020, GreenTree had a total number of 4,066 hotels. In 2019, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree Top 12 Ranking among 325 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 325. GreenTree was also the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2019 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands, including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with reasonable charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

GreenTree
Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7015
E-mail: [email protected]

Mr. Nicky Zheng
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen
In Shanghai
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86-138-1645-1798
E-mail: [email protected]

In Hong Kong
Ms. Karen Hui
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greentree-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-december-2-2020-301171744.html

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.


Comments

