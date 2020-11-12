  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Linde Plc (LIN) CEO Stephen F Angel Sold $14.7 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: LIN -0.69%

CEO of Linde Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen F Angel (insider trades) sold 56,000 shares of LIN on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $262.91 a share. The total sale was $14.7 million.

Praxair Inc is a supplier of gas in the United States. It produces, distributes and sells atmospheric and process gases and surface coatings in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. Its products are oxygen, helium, nitrogen and specialty gases. Linde PLC has a market cap of $135.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $257.36 with a P/E ratio of 61.13 and P/S ratio of 5.08. The dividend yield of Linde PLC stocks is 1.46%. Linde PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Linde PLC the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Linde PLC. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Stephen F Angel sold 56,000 shares of LIN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $262.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive VP EMEA Gases Eduardo F Menezes sold 23,256 shares of LIN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $263.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.19% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LIN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)