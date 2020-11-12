Linde Plc (LIN) CEO Stephen F Angel Sold $14.7 million of Shares

CEO of Linde Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen F Angel (insider trades) sold 56,000 shares of LIN on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $262.91 a share. The total sale was $14.7 million.

Praxair Inc is a supplier of gas in the United States. It produces, distributes and sells atmospheric and process gases and surface coatings in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. Its products are oxygen, helium, nitrogen and specialty gases. Linde PLC has a market cap of $135.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $257.36 with a P/E ratio of 61.13 and P/S ratio of 5.08. The dividend yield of Linde PLC stocks is 1.46%. Linde PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Linde PLC the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Linde PLC. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephen F Angel sold 56,000 shares of LIN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $262.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive VP EMEA Gases Eduardo F Menezes sold 23,256 shares of LIN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $263.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.19% since.

