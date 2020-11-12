Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 16,718 shares of MRNA on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $78.41 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $34.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $87.81 with and P/S ratio of 137.18. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of MRNA stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $78.41. The price of the stock has increased by 11.99% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $71.5. The price of the stock has increased by 22.81% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $70.09. The price of the stock has increased by 25.28% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 8,893 shares of MRNA stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $68.02. The price of the stock has increased by 29.09% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $68.36. The price of the stock has increased by 28.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $77.96. The price of the stock has increased by 12.63% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $67.39. The price of the stock has increased by 30.3% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $67.17. The price of the stock has increased by 30.73% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has increased by 25.44% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $70.01. The price of the stock has increased by 25.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here