Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) Chairman and CEO Jeffrey S Lorberbaum Sold $1.4 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: MHK -0.93%

Chairman and CEO of Mohawk Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey S Lorberbaum (insider trades) sold 11,300 shares of MHK on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $125.37 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Mohawk Industries Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. The company's business segments are Global Ceramic, Flooring North America and Flooring Rest of the World. Mohawk Industries Inc has a market cap of $8.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $117.83 with a P/E ratio of 15.89 and P/S ratio of 0.90. Mohawk Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Mohawk Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Mohawk Industries Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey S Lorberbaum sold 11,300 shares of MHK stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $125.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Possible Member of Group Suzanne L Helen sold 56,996 shares of MHK stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $126.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.54% since.
  • VP-Business Strategy and GC Rodney David Patton sold 1,000 shares of MHK stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $115.36. The price of the stock has increased by 2.14% since.

