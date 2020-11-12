  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp (TCPC) CEO Howard Levkowitz Bought $219,000 of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: TCPC -3.31%

CEO of Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Howard Levkowitz (insider trades) bought 20,000 shares of TCPC on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $10.95 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $219,000.

TCP Capital Corp is an externally managed investment company. It invests in enterprises which have a valuation of $100 million to $1.5 billion. The company primarily invests in the senior debt instruments. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a market cap of $607.700 million; its shares were traded at around $10.52 with a P/E ratio of 25.68 and P/S ratio of 19.02. The dividend yield of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp stocks is 13.12%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Howard Levkowitz bought 20,000 shares of TCPC stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $10.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.93% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TCPC, click here

.

