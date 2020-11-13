Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) CEO & President Stephen Howard Kramer Sold $590,905 of Shares

CEO & President of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen Howard Kramer (insider trades) sold 3,500 shares of BFAM on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $168.83 a share. The total sale was $590,905.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of high-quality child care and early education services as well as other services designed to help employers and families address the challenges of work and life. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a market cap of $10.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $166.55 with a P/E ratio of 135.39 and P/S ratio of 5.96. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.10% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & President Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of BFAM stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $168.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Elizabeth J Boland sold 13,000 shares of BFAM stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $167.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Human Resources Officer Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 3,500 shares of BFAM stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $168.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.

Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of BFAM stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $171.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.03% since.

COO North America Center Ops Mary Lou Burke sold 10,000 shares of BFAM stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $173.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.78% since.

COO North America Center Ops Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of BFAM stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $153.38. The price of the stock has increased by 8.59% since.

