Ofs Capital Corp (OFS) Director and CFO Jeffrey A Cerny Bought $152,100 of Shares

Director and CFO of Ofs Capital Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey A Cerny (insider trades) bought 30,000 shares of OFS on 11/12/2020 at an average price of $5.07 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $152,100.

OFS Capital Corp is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation through debt investments. OFS Capital Corp has a market cap of $70.390 million; its shares were traded at around $5.25 . The dividend yield of OFS Capital Corp stocks is 19.42%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with OFS Capital Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Director and CEO Bilal Rashid bought 20,000 shares of OFS stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $5.16. The price of the stock has increased by 1.74% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Director and CFO Jeffrey A Cerny bought 30,000 shares of OFS stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $5.07. The price of the stock has increased by 3.55% since.

