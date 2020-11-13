Relative Value Partners Group, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PIMCO ETF TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Relative Value Partners Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PIMCO ETF TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Equity Commonwealth, sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Relative Value Partners Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Relative Value Partners Group, LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $936 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MINT, NAD, EQC, GPM, BXMT, KMI, JPM, LNC, IVW, BDJ, MVC,

ISHARES TRUST (OEF) - 434,686 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 1,342,229 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 215,673 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 350,670 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.90% WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 709,139 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 157,060 shares as of .

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 475,436 shares as of .

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.63 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 88,435 shares as of .

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $5.78, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $6.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 326,158 shares as of .

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.25 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $23.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 64,910 shares as of .

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $13.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 53,405 shares as of .

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 94.90%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $114.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 350,670 shares as of .

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 1683.24%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 209,049 shares as of .

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc by 69.06%. The purchase prices were between $8.57 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $9.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 546,861 shares as of .

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 204.52%. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $11.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 204,962 shares as of .

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in Ladder Capital Corp by 70.07%. The purchase prices were between $6.57 and $8.28, with an estimated average price of $7.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 511,602 shares as of .

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 32.42%. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $39.94, with an estimated average price of $35.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 102,119 shares as of .

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.67 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.75.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.96 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.76.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.