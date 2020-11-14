Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Nov. 13

The largest insider buys this week were in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON), The Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC), VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM).

Aon director bought 10,000 shares

Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of Aon on Nov. 5 for an average price of $186.55 per share. The stock has gained 9.59% since then.

Aon is a British professional services company that provides risk, retirement and health consulting. The company has approximately 500 offices worldwide, serving 120 countries and hiring more than 50,000 employees. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion; as of Nov. 13, it traded at $204.44.

On Nov. 12, Aon announced it is expanding its corporate apprenticeship program with an investment of $30 million over the next five years. The company will create new apprentice networks in six new cities across the United States and will initiate the expansion with a starting class of more than 100 apprentices in the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Houston, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington D.C. in 2021.

Kraft Heinz director bought 13,849,315 shares

Director Alexandre Van Damme bought 13,849,315 shares of Kraft Heinz on Nov. 9 for an average price of $30.38. Since then, the share price has increased by 4.05%.

Kraft Heinz is an American international food processing company that was formed by the merger of Kraft Foods and Heinz in 2015. The company is the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest in the world. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion; as of Nov. 13, it traded at $31.61.

On Oct. 29, Kraft Heinz reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Net sales totaled $6.441 billion, representing a 6% increase compared to the prior-year quarter. Gross profit totaled $2.344 billion, representing a 20.4% increase from a year ago. Operating income was $1.147 billion, representing a 2.8% decrease.

VICI Properties director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares

Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of VICI on Nov. 10 for an average price of $23.92. Since then, the stock has gained 7.9%.

VICI Properties is an American real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in casino properties based in New York City. The company was formed in 2017 as a spinoff from Caesars Entertainment Corp.and owns 30 casinos, hotels and racetracks and four golf courses throughout the United States. The company is also a component of the Russell 1000. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion; and as of Nov. 13, it traded at $25.81.

On Oct. 28, VICI Properties reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Total revenue was $339.7 million, representing a 52.6% increase compared to the same period last year. Net income for the quarter totaled $398.3 million, or 74 cents per share. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 33 cents per share, a 10.9% increase.

International Business Machines director bought 4,232 shares

Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of IBM on Nov. 9 for an average price of $117.86. The share price has decreased by 0.86% since then.

IBM is an American technology company that manufactures and markets computer hardware, middleware and software. The company also offers hosting and consulting services in areas such as mainframe computers and nanotechnology. The company has operations in over 170 countries. The company has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion; as of Nov. 13, it traded at $116.85.

On Oct. 29, IBM announced the company has entered into an agreement with AT&T (T) to collaborate on helping enterprises manage their applications hosted in hybrid cloud environments with IBM Cloud Satellite leveraging Red Hat OpenShift, over AT&T networks. Through this partnership, enterprises will now be able to use a single dashboard to manage services across multiple clouds and billions of edge devices with a high level of reliability and security.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

