  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Permits for Seafarer

November 16, 2020 | About: OTCPK:SFRX -8.46% OTCPK:SFRX -8.46% OTCPK:SFRX -8.46%

PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seafarer Exploration Corp. (OTCQB: SFRX) – Seafarer is pleased to announce that it has received fully executed permits from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection ("FDEP") and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACOE"), completing a realignment requested by the Florida Bureau of Archaeological Research ("FBAR"). The new FDEP permit is valid for 5 years, expiring on June 11th, 2025. The FDEP permit has been renewed with the Sovereignty Submerged Lands Cultural Resource Recovery Easement and recorded with the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund of the State of Florida. The USACOE permit has been updated to reflect the name Seafarer's Quest, LLC and the two corresponding FBAR permit numbers 2014.04 and 2016.05. The USACOE permit is valid for an additional 5 years, expiring on June 29th, 2025.

Kyle Kennedy, CEO of Seafarer, stated "We are exuberant to have received these permits this week after 4 months of not being allowed to disturb the bottom. However, during this time, we were able to continue testing and scanning with the SeaSearcher, work on maintenance for our fleet, and continue to research current and potential future sites. With these permits in hand we can now resume our investigation of our main site at full speed."

Mr. Kennedy continued by commenting "The SeaSearcher technology, while still experimental, has given us the ability to validate, identify, and localize sub-bottom objects. This is a major step forward from our previous search techniques. Given the SeaSearcher now has a 4 month lead on our dive teams in scanning, we have a lot of work to do this fall to explore all of the targets that have been identified."

Mr. Kennedy finished by saying "The entire team is super excited about November and December. We are also thankful to be past COVID lock-downs, permit alignments, and the most active hurricane season on record."

About Seafarer Exploration:

Seafarer Exploration Corp. is a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company traded under the symbol SFRX. The principal business of the company is to develop the infrastructure necessary to engage in the archaeologically-sensitive research, documentation, exploration, recovery, and conservation of historic shipwrecks. The company has secured multiple sites it believes contain historic and valuable shipwrecks. The company will use accepted archaeological methods to properly document, research and recover portions of the wrecks. Seafarer employs scientists and historians and is committed to preserving the cultural and historical significance of every wreck it finds. www.seafarercorp.com.

Disclaimer:

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as ''may,'' ''expects," ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that was reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

Media Contact:
Kyle Kennedy
(813) 448-3577

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/permits-for-seafarer-301173521.html

SOURCE Seafarer Exploration Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)