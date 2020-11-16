Permits for Seafarer

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seafarer Exploration Corp. (OTCQB: SFRX) – Seafarer is pleased to announce that it has received fully executed permits from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection ("FDEP") and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACOE"), completing a realignment requested by the Florida Bureau of Archaeological Research ("FBAR"). The new FDEP permit is valid for 5 years, expiring on June 11th, 2025. The FDEP permit has been renewed with the Sovereignty Submerged Lands Cultural Resource Recovery Easement and recorded with the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund of the State of Florida. The USACOE permit has been updated to reflect the name Seafarer's Quest, LLC and the two corresponding FBAR permit numbers 2014.04 and 2016.05. The USACOE permit is valid for an additional 5 years, expiring on June 29th, 2025.

Kyle Kennedy, CEO of Seafarer, stated "We are exuberant to have received these permits this week after 4 months of not being allowed to disturb the bottom. However, during this time, we were able to continue testing and scanning with the SeaSearcher, work on maintenance for our fleet, and continue to research current and potential future sites. With these permits in hand we can now resume our investigation of our main site at full speed."

Mr. Kennedy continued by commenting "The SeaSearcher technology, while still experimental, has given us the ability to validate, identify, and localize sub-bottom objects. This is a major step forward from our previous search techniques. Given the SeaSearcher now has a 4 month lead on our dive teams in scanning, we have a lot of work to do this fall to explore all of the targets that have been identified."

Mr. Kennedy finished by saying "The entire team is super excited about November and December. We are also thankful to be past COVID lock-downs, permit alignments, and the most active hurricane season on record."

Seafarer Exploration Corp. is a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company traded under the symbol SFRX. The principal business of the company is to develop the infrastructure necessary to engage in the archaeologically-sensitive research, documentation, exploration, recovery, and conservation of historic shipwrecks. The company has secured multiple sites it believes contain historic and valuable shipwrecks. The company will use accepted archaeological methods to properly document, research and recover portions of the wrecks. Seafarer employs scientists and historians and is committed to preserving the cultural and historical significance of every wreck it finds. www.seafarercorp.com.

