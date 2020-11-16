Ryan J. Hoffman Joins Interlink Electronics as Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics (OTC: LINK)—a world-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the rapidly advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) devices, sensors, and other cutting-edge technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan J. Hoffman to the position of chief financial officer. He will assume the CFO role from Interlink Electronics CEO Steven N. Bronson, who had held the role in the interim.

Hoffman brings over 20 years of auditing and professional experience from two top global accounting firms. Before joining Interlink Electronics, he was a partner for the last five years at RSM during his sixteen-years with the firm. He successfully led audits of global companies in industries that include technology, consumer products, and manufacturing. This familiarity with managing multinational operations will be vital as Interlink continues to grow its presence worldwide.

"Ryan Hoffman's wide range of finance and accounting skills will be a valuable resource as Interlink seeks to expand its business through acquisitions," said Steven N. Bronson. "Despite 2020 being a challenging year, we have maintained profitability while continuing to execute our growth strategy."

"I am thrilled to join Interlink Electronics, a company with great leadership and vision," said Ryan J. Hoffman. "Interlink has a strong business model, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth and enhance value for all shareholders and stakeholders."

The new hire comes as part of the company's efforts to strengthen its foundation, which has included several additions to the marketing team and five new strategic international resale partners. Interlink recently opened its new headquarters in Irvine, Calif., while preparing to launch its new R&D and material science division in the first quarter of 2021, at its former HQ in Camarillo. This current expansion plan will allow Interlink to access new global markets and expand its product offering.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry in the commercialization of its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology and has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies like the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets—including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control—providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionally they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and pending world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, Calif. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

