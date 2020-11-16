  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank Sold $5.2 million of Shares

November 16, 2020 | About: COF +2.2%

Chairman, CEO and President of Capital One Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard D Fairbank (insider trades) sold 62,255 shares of COF on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $84.26 a share. The total sale was $5.2 million.

Capital One Financial Corp operates in the financial domain. Through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, it markets financial products and services. Capital One Financial Corp has a market cap of $40.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.61 with a P/E ratio of 44.31 and P/S ratio of 1.44. The dividend yield of Capital One Financial Corp stocks is 1.13%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Capital One Financial Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of COF stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $84.26. The price of the stock has increased by 5.16% since.
  • Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of COF stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $87.09. The price of the stock has increased by 1.75% since.
  • Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank sold 64,165 shares of COF stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $78.14. The price of the stock has increased by 13.4% since.
  • Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank sold 64,550 shares of COF stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $76.93. The price of the stock has increased by 15.18% since.
  • Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank sold 65,945 shares of COF stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $73.56. The price of the stock has increased by 20.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Information Officer Robert M. Alexander sold 50,003 shares of COF stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $87.75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of COF, click here

.

