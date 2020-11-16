Fairholme Capital Management Buys Bank of America Corp, AT&T Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co

Investment company Fairholme Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, AT&T Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Kinder Morgan Inc, Western Midstream Partners LP, sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairholme Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Fairholme Capital Management owns 13 stocks with a total value of $653 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAC, T, CNQ, KMI, ET, AAPL,

BAC, T, CNQ, KMI, ET, AAPL, Added Positions: WES, SPG,

WES, SPG, Reduced Positions: KHC, BRK.B,

KHC, BRK.B, Sold Out: OXY,