Fairholme Capital Management Buys Bank of America Corp, AT&T Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co

Investment company Fairholme Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, AT&T Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Kinder Morgan Inc, Western Midstream Partners LP, sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairholme Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Fairholme Capital Management owns 13 stocks with a total value of $653 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BAC, T, CNQ, KMI, ET, AAPL,
- Added Positions: WES, SPG,
- Reduced Positions: KHC, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: OXY,
- The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 26,444,357 shares, 83.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 316,595 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 337,400 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 266,300 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.59%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 229,500 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 337,400 shares as of . New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 229,500 shares as of . New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.01 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $20.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 290,500 shares as of . New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $13.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 196,600 shares as of . New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 258,300 shares as of . New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,260 shares as of . Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)
Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 86.21%. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of . Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $78.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 52,200 shares as of . Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13.
