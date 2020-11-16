BioHiTech Global Reschedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update to Thursday, November 19, 2020

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, announces today that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 19, 2020 after the market close.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 19, 2020 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call via the following link:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10150010/dd340fff34

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-652-5200 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6060 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the BioHiTech Global call.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast found here:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/bhtg201116.html

It will also be broadcast live through the Company's website with the following link:

http://investors.biohitechglobal.com/events-and-webcasts

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through February 19, 2021. The webcast replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10150010. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through December 4, 2020.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. In addition, we distribute a patented technology that achieves high-level disinfection of spaces such as classrooms, hotel or hospital rooms and other enclosed areas to combat the spread of viruses and bacteria without the use of harsh chemicals. Our unique solutions enable businesses, educational institutions and municipalities of all sizes to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com .

