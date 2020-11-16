Mason Capital Management Llc Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Liberty Braves Group

New York, NY, based Investment company Mason Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Liberty Braves Group, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Ally Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mason Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Mason Capital Management Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PSTH,

PSTH, Added Positions: CCO,

CCO, Reduced Positions: JEF, GLD,

JEF, GLD, Sold Out: GDX, BATRK, ALLY, IHRT,

For the details of MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 3,591,138 shares, 32.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.53% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 358,000 shares, 32.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.38% Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 35,830,285 shares, 18.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.73% Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 750,000 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) - 378,491 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio.

Mason Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.67%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of .

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Liberty Braves Group. The sale prices were between $17.43 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $19.05 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22.35.

Mason Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $8.5.

Mason Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 36.53%. The sale prices were between $15.12 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $17.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.82%. Mason Capital Management Llc still held 3,591,138 shares as of .

Mason Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 27.38%. The sale prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.9%. Mason Capital Management Llc still held 358,000 shares as of .