Comscore's Chief Privacy Officer to be Featured on International Association of Privacy Professionals' Women Leading Privacy Panel

RESTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is thrilled to announce that Veronica Torres, Chief Privacy Officer, Comscore, will speak on the 'Women Leading Privacy Teams' panel on November 20, 2020 at 12pm ET.





Moderated by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource, Torres will join a group of distinguished female privacy professionals from the IAPPs Women Leading Privacy Advisory Board. The panelists will share their career journeys, highlighting how they have established and continue to build their privacy teams, as well as how they partner with key stakeholders to drive the importance of privacy.

As Chief Privacy Officer, Torres leads Comscore's global privacy and data protection strategy by working with stakeholders across its business functions. She received her J.D. from Brooklyn Law School, where she focused on information law, and was appointed to the IAPP's Women Leading Privacy Advisory Board in January 2020.

Comscore is committed to privacy and the responsible use of information, and strives to promote transparency by creating, publishing, and adhering to privacy policies across its products, services, and practices. This commitment has also brought substantial privacy-safe digital and TV product innovation to the market as part of a comprehensive roadmap for delivering superior measurement in a cookieless world.

To learn more about the panel or to register for the panel, visit the webinar's LinkedIn page. To learn more about Comscore's ongoing commitment to privacy, please visit our Privacy center.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

