Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.8 million of Shares

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $38.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.95 with and P/S ratio of 153.05. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of MRNA stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $86.04. The price of the stock has increased by 13.84% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of MRNA stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $78.41. The price of the stock has increased by 24.92% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $71.5. The price of the stock has increased by 36.99% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $70.09. The price of the stock has increased by 39.75% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 8,893 shares of MRNA stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $68.02. The price of the stock has increased by 44% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $86.82. The price of the stock has increased by 12.82% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $77.96. The price of the stock has increased by 25.64% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $67.39. The price of the stock has increased by 45.35% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $67.17. The price of the stock has increased by 45.82% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has increased by 39.93% since.

