ALYI Announces Plans To Take Pre-Orders For Its Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycle Starting In December

November 17, 2020

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2020

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced plans to start taking orders for its Retro ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle starting in December. The ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle will only be available in North America. It will be available both as a complete unit and as a kit that can be assembled on the buyers own BWM R71 frame.

ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle

If you are interested in ordering a ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle, you can sign-up on the ReVolt Motorbikes website to be notified as soon as a pre-order can be placed:

www.revoltmotorbikes.com

The Retro ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle is separate from the Rideshare ReVolt Electric Motorcycle ALYI intends to start delivering in Africa next year for the growing rideshare market gradually replacing existing combustion engine motorcycles in use within the existing taxi (boda-boda) market.

In addition to the Rideshare ReVolt Electric Motorcycle going into production for fleet deployment next year, ALYI has recently initiated work on a new state of the art, next generation electric motorcycle designed to innovate the rideshare market in Africa beyond merely the replacement of combustion engines. The company plans to make an announcement later this week on its next generation electric motorcycle.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
[email protected]
+1-800-713-0297

