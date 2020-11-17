13D Management LLC Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Evolent Health Inc, Enviva Partners LP, Sells Callaway Golf Co, NortonLifeLock Inc, ABB

New York, NY, based Investment company 13D Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Evolent Health Inc, Enviva Partners LP, Merit Medical Systems Inc, Pearson PLC, sells Callaway Golf Co, NortonLifeLock Inc, ABB, Medifast Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 13D Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, 13D Management LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PSTH, EVH, EVA, MMSI,

PSTH, EVH, EVA, MMSI, Added Positions: PSO, SLM, PRSP, MGLN, GCP, MD, ALV, NWL, OLN, LKQ, WBT, HWM, INVA, IRWD, VNE, ARNC,

PSO, SLM, PRSP, MGLN, GCP, MD, ALV, NWL, OLN, LKQ, WBT, HWM, INVA, IRWD, VNE, ARNC, Reduced Positions: ERIC, TRN, PZZA, STX,

ERIC, TRN, PZZA, STX, Sold Out: ELY, NLOK, ABB, MED,

Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 249,054 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) - 333,057 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 135,911 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.72% Newell Brands Inc (NWL) - 648,955 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Green Dot Corp (GDOT) - 207,869 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%

13D Management LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 378,298 shares as of .

13D Management LLC initiated holding in Evolent Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 623,200 shares as of .

13D Management LLC initiated holding in Enviva Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 178,503 shares as of .

13D Management LLC initiated holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $45.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 150,945 shares as of .

13D Management LLC added to a holding in Pearson PLC by 157.62%. The purchase prices were between $6.21 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $7.2. The stock is now traded at around $8.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 949,356 shares as of .

13D Management LLC added to a holding in SLM Corp by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $7.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,115,769 shares as of .

13D Management LLC added to a holding in Perspecta Inc by 35.41%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 394,047 shares as of .

13D Management LLC sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $16.37 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $18.79.

13D Management LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

13D Management LLC sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.26 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.49.

13D Management LLC sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $141.27 and $182.68, with an estimated average price of $164.36.