Valvoline Instant Oil Change raises over $56,410 for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Instant Oil Change (VIOC) customers helped fight cancer this fall by contributing $1 or more to the Jimmy Fund through the A Chance for Kids & Families® program. The Jimmy Fund solely supports Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care and research to improve the chances of survival for cancer patients around the world.

This year was the seventh year that VIOC participated in the fundraising program to benefit the Jimmy Fund. VIOC raised $56,410 totaling their contribution to the Jimmy Fund through the A Chance for Kids and Families program to over $297,400 since 2014.

"Dana-Farber is one of the leading cancer institutes in the world and fundraising for their life saving work is more important now than ever," said Don Smith, CEO of Henley Enterprises, Inc, the largest franchisee of Valvoline Instant Oil Change. "We are extremely proud of the amount raised for The Jimmy Fund this year. Every dollar truly makes a huge impact on compassionate patient care and ground-breaking research being done at the institute."

"For the past 7 years, Valvoline Instant Oil Change has been supporting Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund through A Chance for Kids and Families," said Suzanne Fountain, Vice President of the Jimmy Fund. "It's inspiring to see support from stores and customers throughout New England. This program is a true testament to the generous spirit of Valvoline Instant Oil Change and their loyal customers. We thank them for their continued partnership as we move one step closer to a world without cancer."

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM) brand. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest VIOC franchisee. They operate more than 215 service centers in 11 states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

