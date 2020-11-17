  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (EXPD) President and CEO Jeffrey S Musser Sold $10.7 million of Shares

November 17, 2020 | About: EXPD -0.41%

President and CEO of Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey S Musser (insider trades) sold 120,000 shares of EXPD on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $89.34 a share. The total sale was $10.7 million.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc is a third-party logistics provider focused on international freight forwarding. The firm operates more than 150 full-service office locations worldwide. Expeditors International of Washington Inc has a market cap of $15.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.65 with a P/E ratio of 24.15 and P/S ratio of 1.69. The dividend yield of Expeditors International of Washington Inc stocks is 1.13%. Expeditors International of Washington Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Expeditors International of Washington Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Jeffrey S Musser sold 120,000 shares of EXPD stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $89.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.35% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXPD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)