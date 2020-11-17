Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (EXPD) President and CEO Jeffrey S Musser Sold $10.7 million of Shares

President and CEO of Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey S Musser (insider trades) sold 120,000 shares of EXPD on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $89.34 a share. The total sale was $10.7 million.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc is a third-party logistics provider focused on international freight forwarding. The firm operates more than 150 full-service office locations worldwide. Expeditors International of Washington Inc has a market cap of $15.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.65 with a P/E ratio of 24.15 and P/S ratio of 1.69. The dividend yield of Expeditors International of Washington Inc stocks is 1.13%. Expeditors International of Washington Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Expeditors International of Washington Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

