Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu Sold $509,587 of Shares

CFO of Marvell Technology Group (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jean X. Hu (insider trades) sold 11,796 shares of MRVL on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $43.2 a share. The total sale was $509,587.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd and its subsidiaries is a fabless semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The company's product portfolio includes devices for storage, networking and connectivity. Marvell Technology Group Ltd has a market cap of $28.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.97 with a P/E ratio of 20.57 and P/S ratio of 10.37. The dividend yield of Marvell Technology Group Ltd stocks is 0.54%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of MRVL stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $43.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRVL, click here