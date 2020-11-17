Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) CEO and President Mark D. Mcclain Sold $2.4 million of Shares

CEO and President of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark D. Mcclain (insider trades) sold 56,000 shares of SAIL on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $42.51 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc provides enterprise identity governance solutions. Its open identity platform empowers users and governs their access to applications and data across complex, hybrid IT environments. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a market cap of $3.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.07 with and P/S ratio of 11.09.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of SAIL stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $42.51. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director William G Bock sold 4,000 shares of SAIL stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $42.51. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.

