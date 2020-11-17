Avnet to Participate in Virtual Investment Banking Conferences in December











[url="]Avnet[/url] (Nasdaq: [url="]AVT[/url]), a leading global technology solutions company, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in December:Replays for both events will be available on the [url="]Investor+Relations+section[/url] of the Avnet website.Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at [url="]www.avnet.com[/url]. (AVT_IR)

