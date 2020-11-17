  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Avnet to Participate in Virtual Investment Banking Conferences in December

November 17, 2020 | About: NAS:AVT -1.57%


[url="]Avnet[/url] (Nasdaq: [url="]AVT[/url]), a leading global technology solutions company, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in December:





  • On Tuesday, December 1, Avnet’s Interim Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher, Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori, and Investor Relations Officer Joe Burke will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. The presentation will begin at 12:40 p.m. ET and will be webcasted live at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.avnet.com%2Fevents-presentations[/url].




  • On Monday, December 7, Avnet’s Interim Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher, Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori, and Investor Relations Officer Joe Burke will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference. The presentation will begin at 4:10 p.m. ET and will be webcasted live at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.avnet.com%2Fevents-presentations[/url].




Replays for both events will be available on the [url="]Investor+Relations+section[/url] of the Avnet website.



About Avnet



Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at [url="]www.avnet.com[/url]. (AVT_IR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006177/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)