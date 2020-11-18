George Kaiser Family Foundation Buys ServiceNow Inc, PTC Inc, Masonite International Corp, Sells Mohawk Industries Inc, SAP SE

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company George Kaiser Family Foundation (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, PTC Inc, Masonite International Corp, Pegasystems Inc, Copart Inc, sells Mohawk Industries Inc, SAP SE during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, George Kaiser Family Foundation. As of 2020Q3, George Kaiser Family Foundation owns 43 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BOK Financial Corp (BOKF) - 2,896,899 shares, 51.34% of the total portfolio. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 3,167,322 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 15,425 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. New Position PTC Inc (PTC) - 90,011 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 69,268 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $513.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 15,425 shares as of .

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.59 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $99.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 90,011 shares as of .

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in Masonite International Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.12 and $98.4, with an estimated average price of $88.65. The stock is now traded at around $95.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 69,268 shares as of .

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.16 and $134.82, with an estimated average price of $114.95. The stock is now traded at around $123.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 37,699 shares as of .

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 35,945 shares as of .

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in Primo Water Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 258,754 shares as of .