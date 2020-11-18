  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
George Kaiser Family Foundation Buys ServiceNow Inc, PTC Inc, Masonite International Corp, Sells Mohawk Industries Inc, SAP SE

November 18, 2020 | About: NOW +2.15% PTC +0.62% DOOR +4.16% PEGA +1.63% CPRT +0.12% PRMW -0.13%

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company George Kaiser Family Foundation (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, PTC Inc, Masonite International Corp, Pegasystems Inc, Copart Inc, sells Mohawk Industries Inc, SAP SE during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, George Kaiser Family Foundation. As of 2020Q3, George Kaiser Family Foundation owns 43 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/george+kaiser+family+foundation/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION
  1. BOK Financial Corp (BOKF) - 2,896,899 shares, 51.34% of the total portfolio.
  2. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 3,167,322 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio.
  3. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 15,425 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. PTC Inc (PTC) - 90,011 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 69,268 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $513.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 15,425 shares as of .

New Purchase: PTC Inc (PTC)

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.59 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $99.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 90,011 shares as of .

New Purchase: Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in Masonite International Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.12 and $98.4, with an estimated average price of $88.65. The stock is now traded at around $95.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 69,268 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.16 and $134.82, with an estimated average price of $114.95. The stock is now traded at around $123.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 37,699 shares as of .

New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 35,945 shares as of .

New Purchase: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)

George Kaiser Family Foundation initiated holding in Primo Water Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 258,754 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION. Also check out:

1. GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION's Undervalued Stocks
2. GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION keeps buying

