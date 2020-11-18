Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc Buys Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Broadcom Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Investment company Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, DTE Energy Co, Dominion Energy Inc, sells Broadcom Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc. As of 2020Q3, Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 11,090 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.37% Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 11,583 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.72% Dominion Energy Inc (DCUE) - 146,570 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.18% American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPL) - 286,730 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.87% DTE Energy Co (DTP) - 302,800 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.24%

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $189.1 and $223.32, with an estimated average price of $207.1. The stock is now traded at around $254.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 7,660 shares as of .

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $185.13 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $198.44. The stock is now traded at around $199.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 7,580 shares as of .

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $126.86 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $140.95. The stock is now traded at around $166.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of .

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,450 shares as of .

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $18.85, with an estimated average price of $17.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 44,770 shares as of .

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $78.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,290 shares as of .

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 102.37%. The purchase prices were between $1354.92 and $1521.49, with an estimated average price of $1463.9. The stock is now traded at around $1520.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 11,090 shares as of .

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 109.72%. The purchase prices were between $1304.49 and $1388.01, with an estimated average price of $1350.4. The stock is now traded at around $1440.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 11,583 shares as of .

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 215.04%. The purchase prices were between $86.85 and $103.48, with an estimated average price of $97.5. The stock is now traded at around $112.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 97,066 shares as of .

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 61.24%. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 302,800 shares as of .

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 33.18%. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $101.57. The stock is now traded at around $107.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 146,570 shares as of .

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 260.63%. The purchase prices were between $27.75 and $36.3, with an estimated average price of $30.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 40,481 shares as of .

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $1111.42 and $1315.23, with an estimated average price of $1188.33.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $1445 and $1557.39, with an estimated average price of $1483.93.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Pier 88 Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Webster Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $24.02 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $27.12.