Ambetter's My Health Pays® Helps Members Achieve Millions of Dollars in Value

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter, a health insurance product from Centene Corporation, has helped hundreds of thousands of members take charge of their health through its My Health Pays® rewards program. My Health Pays® is a year-round program that motivates Ambetter members to eat right, move more, visit their doctor, and stay well – all while allowing them to earn up to $500* in rewards. This past year, millions of dollars were shared back with members in reward points.

Through the My Health Pays® program, Ambetter members can receive reward points when using their health insurance for fulfilling medical appointments and personalized health goals. The program provides educational resources and videos to help members identify and practice healthy lifestyles. During the past year, members' top My Health Pays® activities included:

Completing a wellness visit Completing the wellbeing survey (now part of an onboarding challenge) Participating in health activities through the My Health Pays® portal

"Our goal is to empower our members to care for their whole self, and through the My Health Pays® program, members are encouraged to participate in healthy activities," Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman, President and CEO for Centene. "Not only are members making healthy decisions, they're being rewarded for doing so. We're proud to support our members in taking action and making decisions that will help them and their families stay healthy."

Ambetter members can use reward points to shop for items in the My Health Pays® Rewards Online Store, or convert them into dollars to spend on healthcare-related expenses or other items such as:

Monthly premium payments

Doctor copays

Deductibles

Coinsurance

Beyond My Health Pays®, Ambetter is introducing a new way to reward members by helping their budgets go further. Through a partnership with Abenity, Ambetter members can browse a curated online platform to save money on health-related expenses, and receive free access to discounts on a wide variety of services and products. The program is an extension of Ambetter's commitment to delivering value and financial support beyond healthcare services.

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs through Dec. 15, 2020. For more information about Ambetter and its health plans, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive up to $500 or more. Visit Member.AmbetterHealth.com for more details.

About Ambetter

Ambetter is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act. It is one of the healthcare programs provided by Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 multi-national healthcare enterprise. Ambetter is made available through local health plans and covers a wide variety of healthcare services, including preventative and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, prescription drug coverage, and more.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambetters-my-health-pays-helps-members-achieve-millions-of-dollars-in-value-301175657.html

SOURCE Centene Corporation