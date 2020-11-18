DPM Capital LLC Buys Banco De Chile, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, U.S. Bancorp

Investment company DPM Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Banco De Chile, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DPM Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, DPM Capital LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BCH,

BCH, Added Positions: KOF,

KOF, Reduced Positions: BRK.B,

BRK.B, Sold Out: USB,

For the details of DPM Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dpm+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

DaVita Inc (DVA) - 1,334,200 shares, 68.92% of the total portfolio. Loews Corp (L) - 836,588 shares, 17.53% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 62,210 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.95% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 61,409 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Banco De Chile (BCH) - 148,816 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. New Position

DPM Capital LLC initiated holding in Banco De Chile. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 148,816 shares as of .

DPM Capital LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.