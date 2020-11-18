  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

DPM Capital LLC Buys Banco De Chile, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, U.S. Bancorp

November 18, 2020 | About: BCH +0.76% USB +1.2%

Investment company DPM Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Banco De Chile, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DPM Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, DPM Capital LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: BCH,
  • Added Positions: KOF,
  • Reduced Positions: BRK.B,
  • Sold Out: USB,

For the details of DPM Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dpm+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DPM Capital LLC
  1. DaVita Inc (DVA) - 1,334,200 shares, 68.92% of the total portfolio.
  2. Loews Corp (L) - 836,588 shares, 17.53% of the total portfolio.
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 62,210 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.95%
  4. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 61,409 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio.
  5. Banco De Chile (BCH) - 148,816 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Banco De Chile (BCH)

DPM Capital LLC initiated holding in Banco De Chile. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 148,816 shares as of .

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

DPM Capital LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of DPM Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. DPM Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DPM Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DPM Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DPM Capital LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)