JNE Partners LLP Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Sells Novagold Resources Inc, Coty Inc

Investment company JNE Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, sells Novagold Resources Inc, Coty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNE Partners LLP. As of 2020Q3, JNE Partners LLP owns 6 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHW, HST,

SCHW, HST, Reduced Positions: NG, COTY,

For the details of JNE Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jne+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 71,826 shares, 22.32% of the total portfolio. Novagold Resources Inc (NG) - 2,135,519 shares, 22.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.53% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 561,000 shares, 17.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) - 1,802,200 shares, 16.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 357,902 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio.

JNE Partners LLP initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.74%. The holding were 561,000 shares as of .

JNE Partners LLP initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.19 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $14.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.97%. The holding were 1,802,200 shares as of .