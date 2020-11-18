  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

JNE Partners LLP Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Sells Novagold Resources Inc, Coty Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: SCHW +0.18% HST +1.84%

Investment company JNE Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, sells Novagold Resources Inc, Coty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNE Partners LLP. As of 2020Q3, JNE Partners LLP owns 6 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JNE Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jne+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JNE Partners LLP
  1. Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 71,826 shares, 22.32% of the total portfolio.
  2. Novagold Resources Inc (NG) - 2,135,519 shares, 22.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.53%
  3. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 561,000 shares, 17.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) - 1,802,200 shares, 16.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 357,902 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

JNE Partners LLP initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.74%. The holding were 561,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

JNE Partners LLP initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.19 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $14.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.97%. The holding were 1,802,200 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of JNE Partners LLP. Also check out:

1. JNE Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. JNE Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JNE Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JNE Partners LLP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)