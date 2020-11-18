  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) CEO of Investment Adviser T Ritson Ferguson Bought $194,100 of Shares

November 18, 2020 | About: IGR -0.31%

CEO of Investment Adviser of Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) T Ritson Ferguson (insider trades) bought 30,000 shares of IGR on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $6.47 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $194,100.

ING Clarion Global Real Estate Inc Fd is a closed end management investment company. Its objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a market cap of $763.650 million; its shares were traded at around $6.55 . The dividend yield of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stocks is 9.14%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO of Investment Adviser T Ritson Ferguson bought 30,000 shares of IGR stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $6.47. The price of the stock has increased by 1.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IGR, click here

.

