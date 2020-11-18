Top 5 3rd-Quarter Trades of Al Gore's Firm

Generation Investment Management, the firm founded by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) and David Blood, disclosed this week that its top five trades for the third quarter included a new position in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), position boosts in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) and Becton, Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) and position reductions in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Gore, a former Vice President of the United States, co-founded the London-based firm in 2004. The firm focuses on a long-term investment perspective, focusing on sustainability within markets with companies that strategically manage environmental, social and corporate governance factors.

Generation selects stocks using a bottom-up, fundamental analysis investing strategy. As of third quarter-end, the firm's $18.84 billion equity portfolio contains 42 stocks, with three new positions and a turnover ratio of 12%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are technology, health care and industrials, representing 41.17%, 30.76% and 7.80% of the equity portfolio.

Cisco

Generation purchased 18,434,739 shares of Cisco, giving the stake 3.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $43.58 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.87.

GuruFocus ranks the San Jose, California-based hardware company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 3.70% per year on average over the past five years.

Other gurus with holdings in Cisco include Dodge & Cox, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio).

Analog Devices

Generation purchased 3,051,184 shares of Analog Devices, increasing the position 109.13% and the equity portfolio 1.89%. Shares averaged $117.13 during the third quarter.

GuruFocus ranks the Norwood, Massachusetts-based semiconductor company's profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of profit margins expanding over the past five years and outperforming over 90% of global competitors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

The firm purchased 987,408 shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co., increasing the holding 38.26% and the equity portfolio 1.22%. Shares averaged $251.49 during the third quarter.

GuruFocus ranks the New Jersey-based surgical products distributor's profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of a four-star business predictability rank and profit margins outperforming over 62% of global competitors.

Alphabet

Generation sold 356,005 Class C shares of Alphabet, trimming the position 39.54% and the equity portfolio 2.90%. Shares averaged $1,525.89 during the third quarter.

GuruFocus ranks the Mountain View, California-based online media giant's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and a net profit margin that outperforms over 80% of global competitors.

Varian

The firm sold 1,958,623 shares of Varian, trimming the stake 59.95% and the equity portfolio 1.38%. Shares averaged $156.93 during the third quarter.

GuruFocus ranks the Palo Alto, California-based radiation technology designer's profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of profit margins outperforming over 70% of global competitors.

Disclosure: No positions.

