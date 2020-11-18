DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys IDEAYA Biosciences Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Translate Bio Inc, Sells Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Kura Oncology Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company DAFNA Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys IDEAYA Biosciences Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Translate Bio Inc, 89bio Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, sells Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Kura Oncology Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Compugen during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DAFNA Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, DAFNA Capital Management LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IDYA, TBIO, SPPI, ALPN, SPRO, VRNA, DMAC, CHMA, CRDF,
- Added Positions: ARCT, ETNB, ASND, MEIP, NBIX, ARAY, OTIC, IMMU, NXTC, BPMC, MREO, AFMD, CNST, LQDA, STRO, IBB, AERI, KDMN,
- Reduced Positions: ARNA, AKBA, KURA, SNDX, CGEN, MRSN, SIOX, CARA, FATE, HOOK, LRMR, AGTC, ZYME, SAGE, ARDX, BHVN, KALV, ISEE, APLS, SCPH,
- Sold Out: MRTX, TPTX, ZGNX, GNCA, AUTL, CRBP, MORF, CERC, SYBX, SLNO, TCRR, LPTX, CBAY, ALRN, PRVB, GRTS, RIGL, CTMX,
These are the top 5 holdings of DAFNA Capital Management LLC
- Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) - 13,680,554 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio.
- Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 260,905 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - 233,089 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 438,460 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68%
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) - 229,652 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.11%
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.22 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $12.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 331,661 shares as of .New Purchase: Translate Bio Inc (TBIO)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Translate Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.43 and $19.73, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 190,930 shares as of .New Purchase: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.99 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $3.8. The stock is now traded at around $4.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 514,891 shares as of .New Purchase: Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 148,260 shares as of .New Purchase: Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.96 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $11.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Verona Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $7.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 161,507 shares as of .Added: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc by 54.11%. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $56.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 229,652 shares as of .Added: 89bio Inc (ETNB)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in 89bio Inc by 439.50%. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $26.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 110,478 shares as of .Added: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 105.36%. The purchase prices were between $134.29 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $143.8. The stock is now traded at around $152.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 29,237 shares as of .Added: MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MEI Pharma Inc by 1110.91%. The purchase prices were between $2.46 and $4.27, with an estimated average price of $3.01. The stock is now traded at around $2.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 666,000 shares as of .Added: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $96.16 and $135.15, with an estimated average price of $115.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 90,208 shares as of .Added: Accuray Inc (ARAY)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Accuray Inc by 59.32%. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $2.74, with an estimated average price of $2.33. The stock is now traded at around $3.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,074,300 shares as of .Sold Out: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $113.26 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $136.56.Sold Out: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $56.99 and $89.33, with an estimated average price of $69.62.Sold Out: Zogenix Inc (ZGNX)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zogenix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $29.36, with an estimated average price of $24.56.Sold Out: Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Genocea Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $1.81 and $5.53, with an estimated average price of $2.61.Sold Out: Autolus Therapeutics PLC (AUTL)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Autolus Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $11.64 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $14.47.Sold Out: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.51 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $6.11.
