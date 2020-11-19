Logos Global Management LP Buys Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, BioNTech SE, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Logos Global Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Dyne Therapeutics Inc, sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, BioNTech SE, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Immunovant Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Logos Global Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Logos Global Management LP owns 34 stocks with a total value of $556 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FMTX, SRPT, DYN, RNA, ATHA, CMPS, SAGE, KYMR, HRMY, COGT, INBX, PMVP, OM, RLAY, NARI, AFIB,

FMTX, SRPT, DYN, RNA, ATHA, CMPS, SAGE, KYMR, HRMY, COGT, INBX, PMVP, OM, RLAY, NARI, AFIB, Added Positions: KROS, GBT, TGTX, BTAI, RPTX, CALT, LRMR,

KROS, GBT, TGTX, BTAI, RPTX, CALT, LRMR, Reduced Positions: CLDX, PLRX, RAPT, KALV, AKUS, CYTK,

CLDX, PLRX, RAPT, KALV, AKUS, CYTK, Sold Out: RETA, BNTX, ARNA, AKBA, IMVT, ZGNX, PRNB, FULC, OBSV, IGMS, BLU, ETNB, APTO, SWTX, ISEE, RCKT, STRO, FUSN, XFOR, LUMO, MREO, APLT,

For the details of Logos Global Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/logos+global+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) - 1,600,000 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 300.00% Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX) - 1,173,188 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) - 850,000 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 529.63% TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) - 1,750,000 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.88% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) - 275,000 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. New Position

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $38.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.51%. The holding were 1,173,188 shares as of .

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.12 and $172.34, with an estimated average price of $151.84. The stock is now traded at around $132.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of .

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $21.95. The stock is now traded at around $18.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.82%. The holding were 1,604,392 shares as of .

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 721,454 shares as of .

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $24.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 1,020,812 shares as of .

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Compass Pathways PLC. The purchase prices were between $28.83 and $43.17, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.04 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $68.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.32%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of .

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 529.63%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $63.55. The stock is now traded at around $42.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of .

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 105.88%. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of .

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $37.44 and $64.63, with an estimated average price of $46.92. The stock is now traded at around $49.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of .

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc by 46.48%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $33.92, with an estimated average price of $26.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 976,894 shares as of .

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Calliditas Therapeutics AB by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of .

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $93.53 and $163.34, with an estimated average price of $125.03.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $57.81 and $104.17, with an estimated average price of $71.42.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $60.76 and $75.83, with an estimated average price of $66.59.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.39 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $8.75.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $30.07.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Zogenix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $29.36, with an estimated average price of $24.56.