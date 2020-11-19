ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Piper Sandler Investor Conference

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer of the company, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference being held from 30 November to 3 December 2020.



A replay of the pre-recorded fireside chat will be available from November 23, 2020 in the Investor Relations section of ASLAN’s website at www.aslanpharma.com. The replay will be available for 30 days. ASLAN will be participating in 1x1 meetings on 30 November to 3 December 2020, meetings may be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) is a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global development and commercialisation, ASLAN has a clinical portfolio comprised of a first-in-class monoclonal therapy, ASLAN004, that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications, and ASLAN003, which it plans to develop for autoimmune disease. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.

Forward looking statements

This release and the accompanying financial information, if any, contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and/or its affiliates (the "Company"). These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and clinical development plans; the Company’s plans to develop and commercialise ASLAN004 and ASLAN003; the safety and efficacy of ASLAN004 and ASLAN003; the Company’s plans and expected timing with respect to clinical trials and clinical trial results for ASLAN004 and ASLAN003; the potential for ASLAN004 to deliver a best-in-disease treatment for people with atopic dermatitis; the potential for ASLAN003 to have a best in class profile as a potent oral DHODH inhibitor targeting autoimmune indications; the potential for ASLAN003 to be a treatment for COVID-19 and other viral infections; and the scale of the unmet need in atopic dermatitis. The Company’s estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and inherently involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of many risks and uncertainties, which include, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies; clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrolment rates that are lower than expected; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape; and the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund its strategic and clinical development plans. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-38475), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2020.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement.