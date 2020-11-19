A Trio of Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks to Consider

Screening the market for stocks whose market capitalization exceeds $2 billion and whose price-book ratios are trading below 1.5 could give investors a higher likelihood of discovering value opportunities.

Thus, value investors may want to consider the following stocks, as they match the above-listed criteria.

Spire Inc

The first company that meets the criteria is Spire Inc (NYSE:SR), a St. Louis, Missouri-based regulated distributor of natural gas to people and businesses in the U.S.

The stock price traded at around $63.38 per share at close on Nov. 18 for a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.41. Spire Inc's book value was $44.98 per share as of the most recent quarter that ended in June 2020.

The stock price has fallen by 16.1% over the past year for a 52-week range of $50.58 to $87.96.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 6 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

The stock has an overweight recommendation rating and an average target price of $66 per share on Wall Street.

Korea Electric Power Corp

The second company that meets the above criteria is Korea Electric Power Corp (NYSE:KEP), a South Korean electric generator and distributor of electricity domestically and internationally.

The stock price traded at around $9.58 per American Depository Receipt (ADR) at close on Nov. 18 for a market capitalization of $12.3 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.2. Korea Electric Power Corp's book value was $43.58 per ADR as of the most recent quarter which ended in June.

The stock price has declined by 20.76% over the past year for a 52-week range of $6.28 to $12.30.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and of 4 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

The stock has an overweight recommendation rating and an average target price of $11.68 per ADR on Wall Street.

Barclays PLC

The third company that meets the criteria is Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS), a London, United Kingdom-based provider of various financial products and services to its clients in the UK and internationally.

The stock price traded at around $7.35 per ADR on Nov. 18 for a market capitalization of $31.89 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.36. Barclays' book value was $20.25 per ADR as of the most recent quarter that ended in Sept. 2020.

The stock price has declined nearly 15% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $3.41 to $10.22.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 for both the company's financial strength rating and its profitability rating.

The stock has an overweight recommendation rating with an average target price of $7.58 per ADR on Wall Street.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

