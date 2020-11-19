  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2371) 

A Trio of Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks to Consider

Spire Inc tops the list

November 19, 2020 | About: SR -1.1% KEP -1.72% BCS -0.61%

Screening the market for stocks whose market capitalization exceeds $2 billion and whose price-book ratios are trading below 1.5 could give investors a higher likelihood of discovering value opportunities.

Thus, value investors may want to consider the following stocks, as they match the above-listed criteria.

Spire Inc

The first company that meets the criteria is Spire Inc (NYSE:SR), a St. Louis, Missouri-based regulated distributor of natural gas to people and businesses in the U.S.

The stock price traded at around $63.38 per share at close on Nov. 18 for a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.41. Spire Inc's book value was $44.98 per share as of the most recent quarter that ended in June 2020.

The stock price has fallen by 16.1% over the past year for a 52-week range of $50.58 to $87.96.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 6 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

The stock has an overweight recommendation rating and an average target price of $66 per share on Wall Street.

Korea Electric Power Corp

The second company that meets the above criteria is Korea Electric Power Corp (NYSE:KEP), a South Korean electric generator and distributor of electricity domestically and internationally.

The stock price traded at around $9.58 per American Depository Receipt (ADR) at close on Nov. 18 for a market capitalization of $12.3 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.2. Korea Electric Power Corp's book value was $43.58 per ADR as of the most recent quarter which ended in June.

The stock price has declined by 20.76% over the past year for a 52-week range of $6.28 to $12.30.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and of 4 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

The stock has an overweight recommendation rating and an average target price of $11.68 per ADR on Wall Street.

Barclays PLC

The third company that meets the criteria is Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS), a London, United Kingdom-based provider of various financial products and services to its clients in the UK and internationally.

The stock price traded at around $7.35 per ADR on Nov. 18 for a market capitalization of $31.89 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.36. Barclays' book value was $20.25 per ADR as of the most recent quarter that ended in Sept. 2020.

The stock price has declined nearly 15% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $3.41 to $10.22.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 for both the company's financial strength rating and its profitability rating.

The stock has an overweight recommendation rating with an average target price of $7.58 per ADR on Wall Street.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)