John Hancock Investment Management expands model portfolio reach to more than 50,000 advisors

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Investment Management announced today that it has more than doubled the number of platforms where its model portfolios are available in the past 12 months. Its flagship and custom model portfolios are now available on multiple platforms to an estimated 50,000+ advisors since launching on Envestnet's Fund Strategist platform last year. Additional platforms include broker-dealers, turnkey asset management platforms, clearing platforms, and model marketplaces to help give advisors seamless accessibility to John Hancock Investment Management's model portfolio capabilities.

The portfolios are designed by Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC. For more than 25 years, Manulife Investment Management has managed multi-asset portfolios using an open-architecture approach, and has been building models for nearly 10 years. This approach is combined with robust manager research and oversight from John Hancock Investment Management's global manager research team, which together helps strengthen diversification benefits across the range of portfolios. The models are designed to fit investor objectives and risk tolerance while helping advisors and their clients by providing a diversified asset allocation portfolio supported by John Hancock Investment Management's multimanager network.

"We are seeing good response to our multimanager model portfolios, which are built with the expertise of our asset allocation team and leverage the enormous scope of manager research that's available. These models enable advisors to truly deliver a diversified portfolio to their clients," said Jeffrey O. Duckworth, CRPC, head of intermediary distribution at John Hancock Investment Management.

"In addition to the flagship suite of models, we've built ETF-only models and launched new income models to meet the demands of investors today," added Steven L. Deroian, head of asset allocation models and ETF product at John Hancock Investment Management. "We're excited to see adoption of the portfolios and will continue to structure our capabilities to help advisors meet the needs of their clients."

To find more information about John Hancock Investment Management's model portfolios please click here.

Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal.

John Hancock Investment Management LLC and Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC are affiliated SEC-registered investment advisers utilizing the brand name John Hancock Investment Management.

© 2020 John Hancock Investment Management. All rights reserved.

There is no guarantee that any investment strategy illustrated will be successful or achieve any particular level of results. This is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, nor shall it be interpreted or construed as, a recommendation or providing advice, impartial or otherwise, regarding any security, mutual fund, ETF, sector, or index. Investors should consult with their financial professional before making any investment decisions.

John Hancock Investment Management and its affiliates do not offer tax advice. Investors should consult with their tax advisor regarding their specific situation.

Model portfolios are only available through investment professionals. Not all strategies may be available on all platforms, and fees and terms may vary.

About John Hancock Investment Management

John Hancock has helped individuals and institutions build and protect wealth since 1862. Today, we're one of the strongest and most-recognized financial brands. John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, serves investors globally through a unique multimanager approach: We search the world to find proven portfolio teams with specialized expertise for every strategy we offer, then we apply robust investment oversight to ensure they continue to meet our uncompromising standards and serve the best interests of our shareholders. Our approach to asset management has led to a diverse set of investments deeply rooted in investor needs, along with strong risk-adjusted returns across asset classes.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$923 billion (US$692 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

