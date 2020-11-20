Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the first quarter of FY 2021 ended September 30, 2020

PR Newswire
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 20, 2020
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 20, 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
- The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 recorded a gain of ARS 7,526 million compared to ARS 9,492 million in the same period of 2020. The result from continuing operations recorded a gain of ARS 13,922 million mainly due to higher results from changes in the fair value of the investment properties from our subsidiary IRSA.
- The result of discontinued operations recorded a loss of ARS 6,396 million as a result of the deconsolidation of the investment in Israel since September 30, 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the reached ARS 5.811 million, 63.5% higher than in the same period of fiscal year 2020. Agribusiness adjusted EBITDA was ARS 2,244 and urban properties and investments business (IRSA) adjusted EBITDA was ARS 4,913 million.
- 2021 Campaign is developing with high international commodity prices and under "Niña" weather conditions from moderate to neutral. We expect to plant approximately 262,000 ha.
- As a subsequent event, we completed an exchange of the Class XXIV Notes for a nominal value of USD 73.6 million. The nominal value of the notes presented and accepted for exchange was approximately USD 65.1 million, which represents a 88.41% acceptance, through the participation of 1,098 orders.
Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
3M FY 2021 ended September 30, 2020
Income Statement
09/30/2020
09/30/2019
Agricultural Business Revenue
8,355
8,777
Agricultural Business Gross Profit
2,404
2,254
Urban Properties Revenues
1,219
3,613
Urban Properties Gross Profit
568
2,869
Consolidated Gross Profit
2,899
5,034
Consolidated Profit from Operations
24,269
15,705
Profit for the Period
7,526
9,492
Attributable to:
Cresud's Shareholders
2,893
(3,193)
Non-Controlling interest
4,633
12,685
EPS (Basic)
5.79
(6.57)
EPS (Diluted)
5.62
(6.57)
Balance Sheet
09/30/2020
06/30/2020
Current Assets
40,590
248,708
Non-Current Assets
226,304
490,817
Total Assets
266,894
739,525
Current Liabilities
67,362
186,092
Non-Current Liabilities
106,850
421,928
Total Liabilities
174,212
608,020
Non-Controlling Interest
61,207
104,419
Shareholders' Equity
92,682
131,505
Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its first quarter of the FY 2021 Results Conference Call on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 02:00 PM Eastern Time / 04:00 PM BA Time.
To access the Webinar:
https://irsacorp.zoom.us/j/87306808467?pwd=a0NPbi9qNXNzTmxHS1RpK1VmcHgxUT09
Webinar ID: 873 0680 8467
Password: 726457
In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986
Israel: +972 55 330 1762 or +972 3 978 6688
Brazil : +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237
US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592
Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066
Investor Relations Department.
https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
+5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir
