Tesla Inc (TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sold $575,325 of Shares

CFO of Tesla Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Zachary Kirkhorn (insider trades) sold 1,250 shares of TSLA on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $460.26 a share. The total sale was $575,325.

Tesla Inc is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance fully electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components. Tesla Inc has a market cap of $466.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $492.32 with a P/E ratio of 988.62 and P/S ratio of 17.55. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Tesla Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,000 shares of TSLA stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $427.14. The price of the stock has increased by 15.26% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Robyn M Denholm sold 43,610 shares of TSLA stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $408.01. The price of the stock has increased by 20.66% since.

SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. Andrew D Baglino sold 1,100 shares of TSLA stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $420. The price of the stock has increased by 17.22% since.

Director Kathleen Wilson-thompson sold 12,500 shares of TSLA stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $399.99. The price of the stock has increased by 23.08% since.

Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 155,000 shares of TSLA stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $424.41. The price of the stock has increased by 16% since.

SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. Andrew D Baglino sold 10,000 shares of TSLA stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $424.6. The price of the stock has increased by 15.95% since.

