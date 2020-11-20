  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tenzing Global Management, LLC Buys Pinterest Inc, Gogo Inc, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Sells Axcelis Technologies Inc, Chewy Inc, FLIR Systems Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: GOGO -5.23% TWOU +0.95% CRTO +3.81% ROST -1.1% PINS +1.36% DLB -0.05% GSX -7.97% ACLS +1.07% CHWY +2.98% FLIR +1.17% SN +0%

Investment company Tenzing Global Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pinterest Inc, Gogo Inc, Dolby Laboratories Inc, 2U Inc, Criteo SA, sells Axcelis Technologies Inc, Chewy Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Snap Inc, Shake Shack Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tenzing Global Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Tenzing Global Management, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tenzing Global Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tenzing+global+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tenzing Global Management, LLC
  1. Brightcove Inc (BCOV) - 3,887,500 shares, 17.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
  2. Gogo Inc (GOGO) - 3,650,000 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.00%
  3. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 775,000 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
  4. Yelp Inc (YELP) - 1,000,000 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
  5. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 350,000 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Tenzing Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)

Tenzing Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.06 and $71, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $87.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: GSX Techedu Inc (GSX)

Tenzing Global Management, LLC initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55. The stock is now traded at around $65.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Added: Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Tenzing Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Gogo Inc by 46.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.91 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $5.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 3,650,000 shares as of .

Added: 2U Inc (TWOU)

Tenzing Global Management, LLC added to a holding in 2U Inc by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $39.58. The stock is now traded at around $34.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Added: Criteo SA (CRTO)

Tenzing Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Criteo SA by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $12.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of .

Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Tenzing Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $108.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 97,500 shares as of .

Sold Out: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $25.48.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $53.96.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25.

Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $47.98 and $72.16, with an estimated average price of $58.04.



