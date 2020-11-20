Mannatech Declares Special 2020 Dividend

[url="]Mannatech%2C+Incorporated[/url] (NASDAQ: [url="]MTEX[/url]), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $1.16 per share of common stock, payable on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. This dividend combines the quarterly dividend amount of $0.16 per share with a special dividend amount of $1.00 per share and demonstrates the Company's commitment to rewarding shareholders and encouraging long-term investment in Mannatech’s common stock.
Alfredo “Al” Bala, President and CEO of Mannatech, said, “Mannatech is fully committed to delivering value to our shareholders, as confirmed by this special dividend.”
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development of high quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years with operations in 25 markets^. For more information, visit [url="]Mannatech.com[/url].
^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005750/en/