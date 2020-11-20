  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Clorox Co (CLX) EVP - Chief People Officer Kirsten Marriner Sold $13.1 million of Shares

November 20, 2020 | About: CLX +0.29%

EVP - Chief People Officer of Clorox Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kirsten Marriner (insider trades) sold 62,206 shares of CLX on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $210 a share. The total sale was $13.1 million.

Clorox Co is engaged in the household product market. The Company sells its products primarily through grocery stores, e-commerce channels and medical supply distributors. Clorox Co has a market cap of $25.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $203.05 with a P/E ratio of 22.60 and P/S ratio of 3.66. The dividend yield of Clorox Co stocks is 2.13%. Clorox Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Clorox Co the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Clorox Co. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP - Chief People Officer Kirsten Marriner sold 62,206 shares of CLX stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $210. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.31% since.
  • EVP - Household & Lifestyle Eric H Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of CLX stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $207.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.1% since.
  • SVP - GM, International Diego J Barral sold 1,443 shares of CLX stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $207.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.97% since.
  • EVP - General Counsel Laura Stein sold 28,000 shares of CLX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $214.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.32% since.
  • SVP-Chief Product Supply Andrew J Mowery sold 27,175 shares of CLX stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $213.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CLX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)