Clorox Co (CLX) EVP - Chief People Officer Kirsten Marriner Sold $13.1 million of Shares

EVP - Chief People Officer of Clorox Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kirsten Marriner (insider trades) sold 62,206 shares of CLX on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $210 a share. The total sale was $13.1 million.

Clorox Co is engaged in the household product market. The Company sells its products primarily through grocery stores, e-commerce channels and medical supply distributors. Clorox Co has a market cap of $25.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $203.05 with a P/E ratio of 22.60 and P/S ratio of 3.66. The dividend yield of Clorox Co stocks is 2.13%. Clorox Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Clorox Co the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Clorox Co. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP - Household & Lifestyle Eric H Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of CLX stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $207.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.1% since.

SVP - GM, International Diego J Barral sold 1,443 shares of CLX stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $207.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.97% since.

EVP - General Counsel Laura Stein sold 28,000 shares of CLX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $214.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.32% since.

SVP-Chief Product Supply Andrew J Mowery sold 27,175 shares of CLX stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $213.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.9% since.

