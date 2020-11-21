  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Caspian Capital Lp Buys PG&E Corp

November 21, 2020 | About: PCG +3.01%

New York, NY, based Investment company Caspian Capital Lp (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caspian Capital Lp. As of 2020Q3, Caspian Capital Lp owns 3 stocks with a total value of $63 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: PCG,
  • Reduced Positions: FTAI,

For the details of CASPIAN CAPITAL LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caspian+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CASPIAN CAPITAL LP
  1. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 2,145,152 shares, 58.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.06%
  2. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 2,731,989 shares, 40.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.00%
  3. Globalstar Inc (GSAT) - 1,472,379 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio.
Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Caspian Capital Lp added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 123.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.52%. The holding were 2,731,989 shares as of .



