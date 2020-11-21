Caspian Capital Lp Buys PG&E Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Caspian Capital Lp (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caspian Capital Lp. As of 2020Q3, Caspian Capital Lp owns 3 stocks with a total value of $63 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: PCG,

PCG, Reduced Positions: FTAI,

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 2,145,152 shares, 58.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.06% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 2,731,989 shares, 40.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.00% Globalstar Inc (GSAT) - 1,472,379 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio.

Caspian Capital Lp added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 123.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.52%. The holding were 2,731,989 shares as of .