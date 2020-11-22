  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Mak Capital One Llc Buys US Foods Holding Corp, HL Acquisitions Corp, Yatra Online Inc, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, Recro Pharma Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: YTRA -0.68% USFD -2.34% HCCH -2.8%

New York, NY, based Investment company Mak Capital One Llc (Current Portfolio) buys US Foods Holding Corp, HL Acquisitions Corp, Yatra Online Inc, sells Canadian Natural Resources, Recro Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mak Capital One Llc. As of 2020Q3, Mak Capital One Llc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mak+capital+one+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC
  1. Agilysys Inc (AGYS) - 4,133,991 shares, 43.07% of the total portfolio.
  2. Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 3,368,559 shares, 38.89% of the total portfolio.
  3. Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRTT) - 8,301,200 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
  4. US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) - 466,330 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 477,169 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.75%
New Purchase: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Mak Capital One Llc initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 466,330 shares as of .

New Purchase: HL Acquisitions Corp (HCCH)

Mak Capital One Llc initiated holding in HL Acquisitions Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $12.55, with an estimated average price of $11.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 301,386 shares as of .

Added: Yatra Online Inc (YTRA)

Mak Capital One Llc added to a holding in Yatra Online Inc by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.55 and $0.79, with an estimated average price of $0.71. The stock is now traded at around $1.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 7,800,221 shares as of .



