Equity Commonwealth Reaches a 52-Week Lows

According to GuruFocus' list of 52-week lows, the price of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $26.53, which is 26.5% off the 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a price-sales ratio of 42.79 as of Nov. 20. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 1.60% over the past five years.

Equity Commonwealth is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and operation of office buildings located throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises office assets. These properties are fairly evenly dispersed between some of America's major urban markets, notably Philadelphia, Chicago, Austin and Denver. Equity Commonwealth derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants occupying its offices. The company's largest tenants in terms of revenue generation include a variety of travel, household goods, publishing and financial firms.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.6 million compared to a net income of $21.9 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.