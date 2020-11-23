  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Adamas announces changes to its Board of Directors with the appointment of Spyros Papapetropoulos and the retirement of Ivan Lieberburg

November 23, 2020 | About: ADMS +0.92%

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ADMS) a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Spyros Papapetropoulos, MD, PhD, to its Board of Directors. Spyros brings more than 20 years of academic and industry experience with a focus on neurology, and previously held R&D and scientific leadership roles at Acadia, Cavion, Teva, Pfizer, Allergan, and Biogen. Additionally, Adamas announced the retirement of Ivan Lieberburg, MD, PhD from the Adamas board.

“I would like to sincerely thank Ivan for his dedicated service to Adamas since 2004. He played a critical role through multiple successful NDA submissions and our evolution into a successful commercial organization. We wish him well,” said David L. Mahoney, Chairman, Adamas. “We are pleased to have Spyros join us at this next stage of growth. As a seasoned research and development leader, he will be an outstanding addition to our board.”

“Spyros’ extensive experience within neurodegenerative diseases and movement disorders, along with his track record of bringing meaningful therapies to market ideally position him to bring an important perspective to the board. I look forward to his contributions as we continue to deliver on our mission for patients and unlock shareholder value,” added Neil F. McFarlane, CEO.

“I am delighted to join Adamas at this exciting time in the journey towards being a leading neurology company,” said Spyros Papapetropoulos. “I very much look forward to being part of the company’s future growth and continued success.”

Throughout his career, Spyros has led multiple pharmaceutical development programs resulting in successful regulatory filings and product launches. Spyros is a board-certified Neurologist trained in London, UK, and has authored more than 160 peer-reviewed publications. Additionally, Spyros has served on various U.S. government and non-profit committees on healthcare and biomedical research innovation.

About Adamas
At Adamas, our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers, and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contact:

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
Vice President, Corporate Communications
510-450-3528
[email protected]

Investors:
Peter Vozzo
Managing Director, Westwicke
443-213-0505
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODA5MDQ2NCMzODM5Mjc1IzIwMDY5NjU=
e00fdb8e-74a0-4b59-a106-0f13aaf7ae64

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)