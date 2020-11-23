Almost 3% of Americans Will Fly Out of State for the Thanksgiving Holiday According to ValuePenguin.com Survey

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For some, it may seem strange to think about flying out of state or traveling to the home of someone else for Thanksgiving plans in light of the pandemic. However, not everyone will be staying put for the holiday.

We surveyed more than 2,000 people about their thanksgiving plans and who they will be spending time with during the pandemic. Almost half of Americans took the coronavirus into account when making plans, but not everyone.

Key findings:

Only 3% of Americans plan to fly to another state over the Thanksgiving holiday. The majority (59%) are staying home, while 19% are driving to another city within their state.

The majority (59%) are staying home, while 19% are driving to another city within their state. Coronavirus risk was the major deciding factor for making Thanksgiving plans, according to 49% of consumers. The next most popular consideration was what their family wants to do (41%), followed by traditions (31%).

The next most popular consideration was what their family wants to do (41%), followed by traditions (31%). 57% of Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving with people they do not live with. Notably, 22% of Gen Z will see their grandparents in-person, as will 11% of millennials (7% overall).

Notably, 22% of Gen Z will see their grandparents in-person, as will 11% of millennials (7% overall). 4 in 10 respondents said they expect arguments at the dinner table this Thanksgiving. Of that group, most (40%) think politics will be the cause.

