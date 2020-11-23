  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Almost 3% of Americans Will Fly Out of State for the Thanksgiving Holiday According to ValuePenguin.com Survey

November 23, 2020 | About: NAS:TREE -5.33%

Another 57% of Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving with people they don't live with.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For some, it may seem strange to think about flying out of state or traveling to the home of someone else for Thanksgiving plans in light of the pandemic. However, not everyone will be staying put for the holiday.

We surveyed more than 2,000 people about their thanksgiving plans and who they will be spending time with during the pandemic. Almost half of Americans took the coronavirus into account when making plans, but not everyone.

Key findings:

  • Only 3% of Americans plan to fly to another state over the Thanksgiving holiday. The majority (59%) are staying home, while 19% are driving to another city within their state.
  • Coronavirus risk was the major deciding factor for making Thanksgiving plans, according to 49% of consumers. The next most popular consideration was what their family wants to do (41%), followed by traditions (31%).
  • 57% of Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving with people they do not live with. Notably, 22% of Gen Z will see their grandparents in-person, as will 11% of millennials (7% overall).
  • 4 in 10 respondents said they expect arguments at the dinner table this Thanksgiving. Of that group, most (40%) think politics will be the cause.

View full report: Americans & Thanksgiving Travel Plans

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:
Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/almost-3-of-americans-will-fly-out-of-state-for-the-thanksgiving-holiday-according-to-valuepenguincom-survey-301179118.html

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com


