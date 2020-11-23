Repligen Corp (RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt Sold $3.7 million of Shares

CEO of Repligen Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony Hunt (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of RGEN on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $185.8 a share. The total sale was $3.7 million.

Repligen Corp is a bioprocessing company developing, producing and commercializing biologic drugs. The company offers its products to life science companies, global biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers worldwide. Repligen Corp has a market cap of $9.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $185.87 with a P/E ratio of 226.64 and P/S ratio of 30.24. Repligen Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Repligen Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of RGEN stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $185.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,791 shares of RGEN stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $193.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Thomas F Jr Ryan sold 934 shares of RGEN stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $187.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.99% since.

Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of RGEN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $195.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.93% since.

