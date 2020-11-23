  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz Sold $1.8 million of Shares

November 23, 2020 | About: CRWD +1.25%

PRESIDENT AND CEO of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George Kurtz (insider trades) sold 12,475 shares of CRWD on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $143.75 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a market cap of $32.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $147.54 with and P/S ratio of 47.64. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of CRWD stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $143.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.64% since.
  • PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz sold 27,084 shares of CRWD stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $130.96. The price of the stock has increased by 12.66% since.
  • PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz sold 178,749 shares of CRWD stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $130.96. The price of the stock has increased by 12.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • PRES., GLBAL SALES & FLD OPS Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of CRWD stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $143.28. The price of the stock has increased by 2.97% since.
  • PRES., GLBAL SALES & FLD OPS Michael J. Carpenter sold 75,000 shares of CRWD stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $131. The price of the stock has increased by 12.63% since.
  • Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of CRWD stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $131.08. The price of the stock has increased by 12.56% since.
  • Director Sameer K Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of CRWD stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $135.65. The price of the stock has increased by 8.77% since.
  • Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of CRWD stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $124.28. The price of the stock has increased by 18.72% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRWD, click here

.

